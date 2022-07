In 54 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

James Carrington III is a Western New York product who came to the Bulls from Saint Joseph’s academy via Allegheny College.

A walk-on who is competing for time as a sophomore it’s likely Carrington will be working with the Bulls scout team this season.