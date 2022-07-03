In 62 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Last year, his first at UB, JUCO transfer Jack Hasz provided depth to the UB line by rotating into four games during the season and started in Buffalo’s win against Old Dominion.

This is after his work at Iowa Western Community College where he was the anchor of their offensive line, starting at center on a squad that went 7-1 in 2021.

Buffalo utilized Hasz at both center and guard last season, that versatility serves Hasz well and means he probably is going to be a part of the rotation again this season in either or both positions as the year wears on.

Before college Jack attended Crieghton Prep High School where he was an honorable-mention All-State and All-Metro selection.