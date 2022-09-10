Abby Leigh leads Bulls to Tournament Title

This just in: Abby Leigh is having a monster season.

You probably knew that already.

Leigh, a senior middle blocker, led Buffalo in points scored, kills, blocks and hitting percentage in a 3–1 Buffalo win over Youngstown State; and then led Buffalo in kills, points scored and hitting percentage in a 3–0 sweep of previously undefeated Bucknell. She hit over 0.440 in both matches. Other than that, she didn’t do much.

So far this season, Leigh is hitting 0.390 (fifth in the MAC), leads the team in points scored, hitting percentage, total blocks and is second in aces (and one of only two UB players to have more aces than service errors). Her 17 solo blocks is 16 more (not a typo) than anyone else on the team, and 7 more than any other MAC player. Leigh leads the MAC in total blocks (34) and blocks per set (1.21).

Against Youngstown State, the Bulls came out flat and dropped the first set 25–18, as their serve receive and passing struggled. But after that Buffalo was in control, winning the next three sets 25–18, 25–22 and 25–20. Leigh had 13 kills, as did senior middle blocker Courtney Okwara and junior right side Emma Gielas.

The Bulls picked up 10 aces, 4 from sophomore defensive specialist Julianna Lopez, three from sophomore outside hitter Katrin Trebichavská and three from junior defensive specialist Emilie Davis. Davis, who has not seen a lot of playing action in her career, had just one ace previously in her career. Lopez had two aces all season before running off four aces in a row. Sophomore setter Mandy Leigh had 45 assists. Abby Leigh led the team with 4 blocks. Junior libero Hayley Montoya had 11 digs.

Against undefeated Bucknell, Buffalo fell behind 14–11 in the first set, but then scored seven straight points, served by Lopez who recorded 2 aces in that span. Abby Leigh had 3 kills in that streak. Buffalo would never trail again in that set.

In the second set, Buffalo took a 9–7 lead over the Bison. What happened next was absolutely stunning. A kill from Trebichavská gave Buffalo a 10–7 lead, then Abby Leigh stepped to the service line, and Buffalo ran off 15 straight points. Leigh had two aces, but had plenty of help from her teammates in that stretch.

Buffalo took a 5–0 lead in the third set, giving them 21 consecutive points. The Bulls never trailed in the third set.

Buffalo finishes undefeated in this week’s WNY Invite Tournament, and is now 7–2 for the season.

Notes: