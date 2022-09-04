BRuWPeG Week 1 Results

|Game Score
|10
|31
|Maryland
|41
|-21
|Points
|Breakdown
|YTD
|Buffalo
|Maryland
|Winner
|Total
|Δ
|WK
|YR
|UB
|Opp
|Win
|Tot
|Δ
|J. David Brand
|0
|10
|34
|Maryland
|44
|-24
|7
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|BlogFather
|0
|13
|33
|Maryland
|46
|-20
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Matt Gritzmacher
|0
|10
|35
|Maryland
|45
|-25
|5
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|smee
|0
|6
|35
|Maryland
|41
|-29
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|rma116
|0
|10
|38
|Maryland
|48
|-28
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cdn V
|0
|20
|41
|Maryland
|61
|-21
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|martin db5
|0
|12
|37
|Maryland
|49
|-25
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Buffalo Super Fan
|0
|17
|35
|Maryland
|52
|-18
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|zigo230
|0
|20
|38
|Maryland
|58
|-18
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|ubbulls98
|0
|21
|41
|Maryland
|62
|-20
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|DrSmoke120
|0
|24
|42
|Maryland
|66
|-18
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|flnewts2018
|0
|17
|34
|Maryland
|51
|-17
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|GreatLakesState
|0
|7
|42
|Maryland
|49
|-35
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|markchicago
|0
|24
|35
|Maryland
|59
|-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|majortomxii
|0
|27
|17
|Buffalo
|44
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Daveysbrew
|0
|22
|20
|Buffalo
|42
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|ukbro
|0
|17
|42
|Maryland
|59
|-25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TawJackson
|0
|27
|24
|Buffalo
|51
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CTBullsFan
|0
|27
|21
|Buffalo
|48
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Well, Dave won the very first SBNation hosted BRuWPeG and he’s gunning to win the final one with a near-perfect week one pick.
We have three more of these on SBNation before it’s wholly hosted on our new shiny discord server. This discord server may be the future of Bull Run, if that is what works for you, the community.
Here is an invite, sign up and give it a look.
