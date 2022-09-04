Bulls Sweep Vikings, finish Second in Lehigh Tournament

The UB Volleyball team swept Cleveland State to finish second at the Lehigh Steel Tournament, with a 2–1 record. For the season, Buffalo is now 4–2.

Buffalo was led by junior right side Emma Gielas, who picked up 11 kills and made just two errors for a 0.500 hitting percentage. Gielas had five kills in the first set, one of them giving Buffalo a 24–15 lead. The Vikings then scored the next six points to make the final set score close.

In the second set, Buffalo won 25–10, hitting 0.414 while holding the Vikings to a negative hitting percentage. Sophomore outside hitter Maria Futey picked up five kills in the set, plus back-to-back aces (the second of which gave Buffalo a 16–3 lead).

Buffalo fell behind early in the third set, but was able to pull even at 14–14 on a kill from Gielas, and then senior middle blocker Abby Leigh took over. Buffalo won the next three points on two blocks by Leigh and a kill by Leigh to make the score 17–14. After a Cleveland State point and then a Cleveland State service error, Leigh added two more points on a solo block and a kill. The Bulls led 20–15 and continued to enlarge the lead during the rest of the set.

Leigh and Gielas were both named to the all-Tournament team.

Notes: