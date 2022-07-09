In 55 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Laing is going to be key to the success of this year's defensive front. Last season, as a sophomore, Kyler set the school record for sacks in a game with 3.5 when he went off on a tear against Akron.

Lang came to Buffalo from Amos P. Godby High School in Florida where he set his school record for sacks and was a 2017 third-team All-State selection in addition to being named an All-Big Bend as a junior and a senior.

He used a redshirt in 2019 and in 2020 played a depth role in si of Buffalo’s seven games.

Last year Kyler played in nine games. In a depth and rotational role he still tallied 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and tied for second on the team with 4.5 sacks. This year if he’s not starting he’s going to get even more time.