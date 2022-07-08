In 56 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Jake Zimmer is a Walk-on who prepped at Milford Academy after graduating from McQuaid Jesuit.

For the most part his time at Buffalo has been working on the prep teams but in 2020 he played in three of UB’s games on the special teams unit. He did get a tackle against Ball State in the MAC championship game.

This year will once again be a year that he helps out with UB’s scour teams.