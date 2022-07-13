In 51 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

(Note: When This series started Hook was wearing number 51, though the UB website now has him wearing #95).

James Hook is a walk on Punter who came to Buffalo via State College high school in Pennsylvania via a stint at Wagner.

In 2019 Hook punted five times for the seahawks, putting one inside the 20 and averaging 34 yards per punt.

Jackson Balter has a pretty solid lock on the punting job this year but Hook may be developing to step in next season after Balter graduates.