In 53 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

CJ Bazile came to Buffalo from Bayonne High School in New Jersey where he was a named third-team All-State, first-team All-Conference and first-team All-Area defensive end during his senior season.

His first season in Buffalo, 2019, was a developmental year but he began to contribute during Buffalo’s 2020 run by playing in four of Buffalo’s eight games.

Last year Bazile took on the role of starting defensive end playing in all 12 of UB’s games and starting seven.

His work against Old Dominion was critical to the win as he racked up seven tackles as well as blocked and returned a field goal attempt 85 yards for a touchdown.

On the season CJ had 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

This year Bazile is likely the starter on the end again.