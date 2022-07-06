In 58 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Our last subject was a local product but today’s is anything but. Senior Alain Schaerer is a native of Switzerland who played one season at New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to Buffalo.

While at NMMI Alain played in all nine games of the season for the Broncos in 2018.

Schaerer played two games in 2019 and in 2020. Last year Alain played in eight games, started two, and was an academic all-conference award winner.

In a line that underwent a lot of shuffling it’s pretty likely that Schaerer will keep a role as a depth lineman, probably a guard again as he has been in the past. But UB did bring in several transfers specifically to address it’s losses so his role may not increase much over previous seasons.