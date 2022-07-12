In 52 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Shaun Dolac is a local product of West Senaca NY who came to Buffalo via the Milford Academy. At Milford Dolac was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

While at West Seneca Dolac was the Buffalo New player of the year and an all WNY first team selection. He played both running back and linebacker for the Trojans, rushing for a school-record 1,997 yards in addition to a school-record 157 tackles his senior season.

Since coming to Buffalo in 2000 Dolac has played in all 19 of UB’s games and started the final two games of the 2021 season.

Dolac is in line to start this season his performance over the past two years shows that he’s ready to contribute as a mainstay of the Buffalo front seven.