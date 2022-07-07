Fun fact, since 2018 Buffalo has played in more MAC Championship games than Toledo, despite the fact, that the Rockets seem pretty loaded every year. Toledo just seems to always get surprised by someone in the West that nobody was expecting.

This year, once again, the Rockets are the favorites to win their division.

The good news for Toledo this year is that Dequan Finn has had time to mature a bit. Not that he was at all bad last year. In what was technically his redshirt freshman season he threw 18 touchdown passes against two interceptions and ran for 505 yards and nine scores. He only lacked a bit in accuracy completing 144 of 250 pass attempts.

The Rockets lost their two best receivers to the portal, so they will lean hard on Devin Maddox and hope some young players step up. They are also rebuilding in the backfield with Bryant Koback gone.

The offense will challenge Buffalo greatly, this team struggles against solid dual-threat quarterbacks and Finn certainly fills that role nicely. He was Toledo’s second-leading rusher last season.

On the other side of the ball, Toledo was the MAC’s leading defense last season and is returning eight starters. The rebuilding Buffalo line is going to have to deal with Jamal Hines on the outside, who tallied ten sacks last season.

Toledo will have to contend with losing their primary cornerbacks but Quinyon Mitchell and Chris McDonald both are experienced enough to step in without too much disruption.

Basically, you’re looking at the class of the MAC in Toledo. They may not have a lot of hardware over the past six years but they are one of the most consistently solid teams in the conference and this year is no different.

Buffalo, on the other hand, is in their first full year under Linguist, and dealing with a whirlwind of graduation and portal-induced changes. It’s hard to see the Bulls hanging with Toledo in this game.