In 60 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

In Western New York The Trench Trophy is awarded to the best high school football lineman every year. For Buffalo coaches recruiting the nominees is a list of players that are typically sought after. Andrew didn’t win the award but he was nominated for the 2020-2021 season.

Kerwin accepted a preferred walk-on slot at UB after Canisius scrubbed their fall 2020 football season.

Before coming to Buffalo his last game was the Catholic state title game in November 2019, which seemed to set up for a huge senior season that Covid prevented. During his “off year” he bulked up, adding 30 pounds by spending time in the weight room.

Last season Kerwin didn’t see the field but has the potential to find some space in the rotation this year.