In 63 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

A.J. Urbaniak is a walk on sophomore lineman who played his high school ball at Williamsville South.

He’s not seen the field yet at UB but brings a work ethic that makes him a solid asset. His high school coach lauded Urbaniak in an interview with WIVB when they were doing a story on him several years ago.

“He’s played varsity football since his sophomore year and we knew we had something special because of his work ethic” — Kraig Kurzanski

He’s a bright kid who held a 96.4 average in high school and was a member of the National Honor Society.

This season is still probably development for A.J. he has a decent frame for an offensive lineman but is still in the 260.