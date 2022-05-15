Bulls In The Pro’s - Cam Lewis

NFL Minicamps are coming up and it’s time to check in and see which Bulls will be competing for a job.

Cam Lewis - Corner Back, Buffalo Bills

Shortly after the 2019 NFL draft the Bills decided to bring Cam Lewis in as an undrafted free agent. He turned the opportunity into a role on the practice squad and then onto the roster, and then the field.

Lewis has put together a nice career so far at Buffalo. He’s a regular contributor to the defense and someone that can be counted on in the third phase of the game, special teams.

Braden Mann’s punt is blocked by Cam Lewis!



Jaquan Johnson recovers for the #Bills.#NYJvsBUF | #BillsMafia



pic.twitter.com/SVzhvmMmK4 — Bills Cold Front Report (@ColdFrontReport) January 9, 2022

Buffalo went hard at cornerbacks in this year's draft, taking two. They are also brought in Ja’Marcus Ingram to their rookie minicamp. So Cam has a fight to stay on the roster, but he’s battled the entire time he’s been in Buffalo, both for the Bulls and the Bills.

