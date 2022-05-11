Buffalo Basketball Gets a commitment from Isaac Jack

It’s nice to talk about a new player commitment and not have to say the word “Portal”... Isn’t it?

Buffalo got a commitment from 6’11” Isaac Jack.

2022 Isaac Jack commits to The University of Buffalo pic.twitter.com/POLLhU2QRr — Fort Erie International Academy Basketball (@FortErieMBB) May 10, 2022

Graduation and Transfers have left the Bulls a little “small” but standing just shy of seven feet tall Jack fits the role nicely.

Jack is originally from British Columbia, but has been playuing center for Fort Erie which is just minutes from Buffalo’s campus. He’s a “high motor center” so think a very athletic Brock Bertham.

He’s had a lot of interest and some offers from other US college programs.

In for Erie he was teamed up with some of the best players in Canada, the test will be how he contributes in a parity league like the MAC where no team really stands head and shoulders above all others in terms of talent.