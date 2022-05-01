Buffalo Bulls Tackle Josh Rogers signs with the Seattle Seahawks

Josh Rogers was not in Buffalo for a long time, but while at UB he showed enough potential for the Seattle Seahawks to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

The Texas A&M transfer played in 11 games and made 10 starts at defensive tackle for the Bulls. Racking up 24 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss on the season. It was a big ask to come to Buffalo last year and provide some stability on the defense but Rogers was up to the task.

Before coming to UB to join Coach Maurice Linguist he played all three previous seasons at Texas A&M. In 2019, played in 10 games.

