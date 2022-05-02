Bulls DB Ja’Marcus Ingram to Camp with the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram is heading to .... Buffalo.

Last season Ingram transferred to Buffalo from Texas Tech to join Maurice Linguist, who took over the Bull's coaching duties last summer. In two seasons at Tech he totaled 31 tackles, an interception, and two pass breakups.

Last year at Buffalo he started eleven games, had 47 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups on the season.

Making any noise at the cornerback slot is going to be a big ask for Ingram. The Bills drafted three cornerbacks in the NFL draft. Including first-round pick Kaiir Elam.

