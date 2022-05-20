Bulls In The Pros - Tyree Jackson

NFL Spring Training and Minicamps are coming up and it’s time to check in and see which Bulls will be competing for a job.

Tyree Jackson - TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Tyree Jackson was one of the most explosive and exciting quarterbacks to ever play for Buffalo. He brought the team to the cusp of a MAC championship in 2018 and decided to leave school early to try for the NFL.

And at first, things didn’t go exceptionally well.

Surprisingly Jackson was not drafted. There was a lot of buzz around him becaue of his physical abilities but he seemed too “raw” for an NFL team to use a draft pick on him.

After the draft the Bills signed Jackson. Tyree made it to the last cut of the preseason, but no further with Buffalo. So he spent 2019 in the XFL backing up Cardale Jones. Eventually Jackson won the starting job but the XFL season was scrubbed due to Covid.

On January 7, 2021, the Eagles signed Jackson to a reserve/futures contract as a tight end. The position change may have ended his dream of being an NFL Quarterback but the role fit him so well that by the end of the 2021 season he was catching touchdown passes on a Sunday.

The hard part starts later that same game, when he tore his ACL, ending his season. Jackson is sitting on the IR right now and the Eagles really want him healed up and back to form. If he recovers fully you can expect to see him play a role in Philly this year.

To follow the Eagles check out Bleeding Green Nation