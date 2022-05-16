Still digesting it all...

I was going to put up something over the weekend but honestly, what can I say that’s not been said about the tragedy that befell Buffalo over the weekend.

Buffalo is such a connected and incredible place. It makes an event like this close to all of us even a middle-aged (or older) South Buffalo guy like me that’s lived out of state about half his life.

Years ago my mother worked with addicts, for a non-profit. She would often shop at that tops, taking her clients to help them stock up on food. My sisters' high school was blocks away as was the stadium that I went to for track because my school didn’t have the facilities.

The more time goes by the less numb and more hurt I become over this.

It really hit home when some other SBNation folks reached out to me today to see how I was. Up until that moment, I was still “ok” but now I feel broken, more deeply broken than knew. Five seconds after reading the last message I started crying.

My heart is shattered for the people lost and the city I love.

WGRZ has a list of charities and organizations that you can donate to if you want to help the victims and community. I’m going to trust that they’ve done the homework for you and these are legit causes.

Also.. Think of Pearly Young who at the age of 77 still made a difference in her community by trying to feed those in need every weekend. Find your local food shelf and see what you can do to help. Keep her legacy, of loving your fellow man, alive.

Also if you know anyone really hurting from that community just pour love into them.

If you’re hurting Erie County is offering consoling services for people and trust me, consoling is needed by all people let alone people who just went through this trauma and loss.

God bless you all and be there for Eachother,

Tim.