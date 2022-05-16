Bulls In The Pro’s - Malcolm Koonce

NFL Minicamps are coming up and it’s time to check in and see which Bulls will be competing for a job.

Malcolm Koonce - DE/OLB, Las Vegas Raiders

Going into the 2021 NFL draft most boards had Buffalo defensive end Malcolm Koonce as a round four or five prospect. Las Vegas decided to gamble on him by snatching Koonce up in the third round.

But the Raiders seem to have something for Buffalo defensive talent. Tervor Scott became a fan favorite after being drafted in the sixth round and Khalil Mack is, well, Khalil Mack.

So it’s not a big surprise that Koonce, who saw action in five games as a rookie is already showing signs that he’s going to stick around for a bit.

Malcolm Koonce uses long arm technique to walk the RT back to the QB for the sack. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/wX3VypeWah — Ryan Holmes, MBA (@Rholm22) December 14, 2021

In very limited action last year he had three tackles, two sacks.

His role as a situational pass-rushing thread should expand this season.

