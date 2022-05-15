Bulls In The Pro’s - Demone Harris

NFL Minicamps are coming up and it’s time to check in and see which Bulls will be competing for a job.

Demone Harris - Defensive End, Houston Texans

In 2013 a Bishop Timon grad named Demone Harris walked on to Buffalo, seven years later he was fitted for a Superbowl Ring.

At Buffalo he was a consistent contributor on defense and sits in the top 30 all time in sacks and tackles for loss with the Bulls.

But it was not enough to get drafted so Harris had to fight for a spot, first in Tampa where he got onto the practice squad in 2018 before getting onto the roster and into special teams situations later that year.

In 2019 Tampa let Harris go and Baltimore picked him up for their practice squad.

A month later he was snatched up off the Baltimore practice squad by Kansas City, who put him into action a month later.

The next year or two saw him on and off of the Chief’s practice squad as the team had need of him. Late last year he was released but then signed to a reserve/future contract with the Texans in January.

Harris has proven to be useful on special teams and a depth contributor for several NFL teams. He’s low man on the depth chart right now but it’s certianly possible for him once again to work his way onto the two deep. This time in Houston.

To follow the Texans Camp check out the Battle Red Blog.