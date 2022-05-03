Aguon Sets Career Home Run Record

Left fielder Anna Aguon, leading off the bottom of the first inning, in the second game of a double-header against Kent State, launched her 31st career home run, to give her sole possession of the UB school record. This would be all the scoring the Bulls needed to defeat Kent State, eventually a 2–0 UB victory. UB center fielder Alexis Matheney accounted for the second run with an RBI single.

Sami Gallardo (2011–2014) held the previous home run record of 30.

It was part of a double-header sweep for the Bulls, who took the first game 3–0 in eight innings. Alexis Lucyshyn recorded the first game shutout, and accounted for all three runs with a home run in the bottom of the 8th. Julia Tarantino recorded the second game shutout. The Bulls are now 20–23 overall, and 11–13 in the MAC.

Aguon, a graduate student from Vancouver, WA, pounded 14 home runs as a senior, the second most in a season in UB history, as part of stellar senior season where she hit 0.397 with 36 RBIs and slugging percentage of 0.758. She has been named All-MAC three years in a row. Today’s home run was Aguon’s fourth home run this season.