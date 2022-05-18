Bulls In The Pros - Kevin Marks

NFL Minicamps are coming up and it’s time to check in and see which Bulls will be competing for a job.

Kevin Marks - RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Kevin Marks shared the backfield with one of the greatest running backs in Buffalo history and still managed 1,000-yard season in 2019 and a 700+ in a covid shortened 2020.

If not for a late off-season coaching change in Buffalo he likely would have went over the century mark in 2021. But the New Buffalo coaching staff put in a system that didn’t work out well for Marks, and his production fell off, as did his draft stock.

Still, the Chargers took Marks as an UDFA shortly after the draft wrapped up.

To stick in LA Marks will have to show he’s a better fit for the team than Joshua Kelley or Larry Rountree. And really there is a chance that happens. Kelley has had ball control issues and Rountree is not as athletic as Marks.

It may come down to what Marks can show on special teams. Marks is the biggest of the three and has good vision. He’s also a solid guy to have in the backfield when you need a blitz picked up.

Like Brandon Oliver, who played with the chargers, Marks does have what it takes to stick in the NFL if he makes the most of this opportunity.