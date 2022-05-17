Offensive lineman Artese Gregory transfers to Buffalo.

Artese Gregory who’s been a force on the offensive line for Southern Utah is going to be suiting up for the Buffalo Bulls in the coming year.

I want to thank the Lord and all the support I’ve received on this journey!With that being said I’ve committed to UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO Thank you @CoachMoLinguist @Stansfield_Matt and the @UBFootball Family for this opportunity pic.twitter.com/P6Qf0C8Kus — Ag-71 (@artese_gregory) May 17, 2022

Gregory played his high school ball in plainfield Illinois, He was named the athlete of the Year at Plainfield East High School and was honored as a member of the All-Conference football championship team.

He started college football for southern Utah as a freshman in 2018 by playing in two games. He started all 11 games for the thunderbirds in 2019 and also saw a lot of duty in 2021’s spring (covid) and fall seasons.

He’s on the Big-Sky all-academic team and recently graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Buffalo is in need of help and depth on the offensive line so there is an opportunity for Gregory to make a quick impact for the bulls.