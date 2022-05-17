 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offensive lineman Artese Gregory transfers to Buffalo.

By Tim Riordan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Southern Utah at Arizona State Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Artese Gregory who’s been a force on the offensive line for Southern Utah is going to be suiting up for the Buffalo Bulls in the coming year.

Gregory played his high school ball in plainfield Illinois, He was named the athlete of the Year at Plainfield East High School and was honored as a member of the All-Conference football championship team.

He started college football for southern Utah as a freshman in 2018 by playing in two games. He started all 11 games for the thunderbirds in 2019 and also saw a lot of duty in 2021’s spring (covid) and fall seasons.

He’s on the Big-Sky all-academic team and recently graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Buffalo is in need of help and depth on the offensive line so there is an opportunity for Gregory to make a quick impact for the bulls.

