Bulls In The Pro’s - Ledarius Mack

NFL Minicamps are coming up and it’s time to check in and see which Bulls will be competing for a job.

Ledarius Mack - Edge Rusher, Chicago Bears

Ledarius Mack has had himself an interesting journey to the NFL.

Mack was a JUCO who transferred from ASA College after some drama around Coach Lance Leipold not heeding Buffalo Alumnus Khalil Mack’s recommendation. There was something of a fan base dust up, and when everything settled Mack came to Buffalo. As a sophomore, ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 24. He had three tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks. Also had an interception and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

So... It really worked out. After two short years Ledarius is tied for 18th all time for sacks in school history, also has the 19th most productive season in school history in terms of sacks. Despite not starting a game his final year at Buffalo Mack was tabbed all-conference because he excelled in his role as pass-rush specialist.

After going undrafted Mack was picked up by the Bears. At the time I said it was clear that Ledarius got there on his own and he had the goods to stick in the NFL and contribute.

And he’s proven that to be the case.

He’s stuck on the Bears roster and managed to get on the field. Late last season Mack showed he can provide some solid depth for the bears if given the chance.

But this year’s going to be a real challenge with new defensive coaching staff in place. Already considered a depth player Ledarius is going to have to step up his game to hang on in Chicago.

To follow the Bears this summer be sure to check out Windy City Gridiron.