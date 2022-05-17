Bulls In The Pro’s - Khalil Mack

NFL Minicamps are coming up and it’s time to check in and see which Bulls will be competing for a job.

Khalil Mack - DE/OLB, Los Angeles Chargers

Let’s keep this one short on the history part, shall we?

Mack was the Beast of Buffalo, setting NCAA records and destroying MAC offenses for four years before being drafted fifth overall in 2014.

If you’re on Bull Run you know the backstory, recruited lightly because he started football late and came to Buffalo after the Bulls hired a coach from Liberty, who was FCS at the time, that recommended Buffalo sign the young man.

In the NFL Mack has been the NFL defensive player of the year, a six-time pro-bowl selection, a member of the 2010’s all-decade team, and made the list of the 100 best all-time Chicago Bears.

But... He’s no longer a bear.

In March the Bears dealt Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers (Still not used to saying that). In return, Chicago got a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

More importantly for Chicago, they freed up some cap space.

It could be a very good season for Khalil. He’s been reunited with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who served as the outside linebackers coach in Mack’s first year with the Bears.