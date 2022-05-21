Bulls In The Pros - Jaret Patterson

NFL Spring Training and Minicamps are coming up and it’s time to check in and see which Bulls will be competing for a job.

Jarett Patterson - RB, Washington Commanders

Patterson set single season records at Buffalo, tied all time single game records nationally, and would have easily smashed the school record for career yards had he not decided to leave school after his junior season.

But that was not enough to get Patterson drafted. Being he’s very undersized for an NFL running back and that scared a lot of teams off.

Instead, he took the free agency route.

The advantage of that was that Patterson was able to pick through several offers and ended up trying out for Washington, the favorite team from his childhood.

Last year Patterson was the third leading rusher for Washington, getting 68 touches and scoring two touchdowns. The best sign is that Patterson’s workload grew as the season went on.

Some sites list him as Washington’s fourth running back but given how he grew last season he’s a good bet to stick around for the Commanders this season.

To follow Patterson’s progress check out the SBNation site “Hog’s Haven”.