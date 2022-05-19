Bulls In The Pros - Kayode Awosika

NFL Spring Training and Minicamps are coming up and it’s time to check in and see which Bulls will be competing for a job.

Kayode Awosika - OL, Philadelphia Eagles

Awosika made a nice transition from Buffalo to the NFL.

While at Buffalo Awosika was an anchor for one of the most consistent running games in division one football while playing for the Bulls. The 6-5 315 pound All-MAC offensive tackle has started his final 32 games for Buffalo. He was that rock solid.

After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Awosika signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s always a climb for an undrafted free agent to land on an NFL roster but Kayode made the journey with only a little bit of turbulance.

Maybe because Philly knew he was a steal as an UDFA. Awosika was given the second-most guaranteed money among the Eagles undrafted free agents.

While He was waived on August 31, 2021, and re-signed to the practice squad the next day. Awosika made his NFL debut in the Eagles’ week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Entering this year as someone who has proven he belongs in the NFL should help Kayode “stick” this year.

He enters camp as probably third on the depth chart for the right guard spot behind Isaac Seumalo and Jack Anderson but he’s a flexible enough athlete to cover the left side as well which may give him a leg up on some of the other Eagle depth linemen.

