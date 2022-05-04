Armoni Foster Transfers to Buffalo

Buffalo’s adding some more talent at the Guard position with the signing of Armoni Foster. Foster was being courted by St Bonaventure, Alabama, Missouri and Coastal Carolina. There was some reported interest from some other impressive programs.

Foster comes to Buffalo from Division II IUP where he was considered one of the best players in all the division, with almost 20 points a game.

(2019-2020 highlights)

The Bulls Jim Whitesell is trying to rebuild the team after a bevy of graduations and transfers left him with a dearth of game day experience. Foster is one of several guards that point at a UB system being a lot less “big” centered than it has been in recent years.