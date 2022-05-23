Bulls adding Rutgers transfer Isaiah Wright to the offensive line

Coach Maurice Linguist and company continue to try to patch together this years offensive line after two seasons of turbulence left the Bulls a little thin up front.

Isaiah Wright announced that he’s coming to Buffalo yesterday.

I feel beyond blessed for this new opportunity and excited for the next four years of my career! Proud to announce my commitment to the University of Buffalo! ⚪️ @CoachMoLinguist @Stansfield_Matt

Video shot and Edited by my sister Kala Wright

Instagram: @kay.nw pic.twitter.com/daaB7NiBOk — Isaiah Wright (@Mr_Renaissance_) May 22, 2022

Because Write joined the Scarlet Knights during covid times, and because he never saw the field for them, he still has four years of eligibility left. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman could have been brought here to be part of this year's formula for success or the coaches could see him as an anchor on the line for the next several years.

He was an academic All-Big Ten player this past season so the Bulls are getting a serious student along with a player that has the potential to have a solid run with the Bulls.