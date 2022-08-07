In 27 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Mike Washington showed real promise as a true freshman in his limited action. On the year he had 132 yards and a touchdown on 23 carrie while the Bulk of those carries came in UB’s “tune up” game against Wagner he also put in nine carries against Akron and a touchdown against Bowling Green.

He came to Buffalo from Cicero-North Syracuse High School where he earned All-State honors after rushing for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns as a Junior.

Coming into this season he’s the odds on favorite to back up Ron Cook.