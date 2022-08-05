In 28 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Caron Robinson Is a WNY’er who cam to Buffalo from the Aquinas Institute in Rochester New York. He was twice named to the All-Greater Rochester Team and first-team All-State as a senior. Robinson was named Offensive MVP of the 2018 state title game.

In his first year at Buffalo, 2020, he got cleanup time against Akron and put in five carries for 36 yards. Last year he sat out with an Injury.

Robinson could make some noise this season at Running back with Buffalo losing most of it’s experience.