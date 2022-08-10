In 24 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Solomanie Bambara came to Buffalo from Neumann Goretti High School where he played defensive end and tight end for the Saints. As a junior, had 23 tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended. After the season he was named All-Philadelphia Catholic League as well as All-Philadelphia Public League.

Last season, as a true freshman, he appeared in three games (few enough to still be considered a redshirt). He had one tackle against Ohio and broke up a pass against Wagner.

Buffalo brought in a lot of portal talent to sure up the defensive line. Bambara is likely a depth player, with maybe some more reps on special teams this season.