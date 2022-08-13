In 21 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Demarco Cuffey is a redshirt freshman corner from

Cornerback who played his senior season at IMG Academy and helped lead the Avengers to a national title. Before IMG he played for North Point High School in Maryland.

Last season Cuffey played in four games for Buffalo, he may see a similar role as a depth/cleanup player in the defensive backfield this season.