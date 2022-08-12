In 22 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Al-Jay Henderson stole the spotlight at Buffalo’s spring game, so you may be seeing more of him this fall than we might have expected back in March. Four of the white squad’s touchdowns came on Henderson carries. Three were short runs but there was a 31-yard scamper among the scores.

He came to Buffalo from Irvington High School in New Jersey. Where he rushed for 1,055 yards on 111 attempts his senior season, goo enough to be all conference.

Last year he saw action in two games, this year expect to see more of him