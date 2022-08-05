In 28 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Jalen McNair played his prep ball at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland. A first-team All-WCAC as a senior he helped lead the Falcons to a WCAC championship and a #3 ranking in the state of Maryland in 2019 and a ninth rank nationall nationally in 2019.

In 2020 he played in four games but technically redshirted. Hae also played in one game last year.

The shakeups in UB’s secondary means that McNair is primed to play a more prominent role this season.