In 25 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Tajay Ahmed came to Buffalo from Starpoint High School, in Lockport. He was named the Niagara Gazette Player of the Year in 2016. After high school, he spent one season at Canada Prep Academy before walking on at UB

He has been mostly a special teams player at UB, playing in 18 games during his career. But he has done a bit of work running the ball. Seven carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The Academic All-MAC player was awarded a scholarship after the spring game and could see more time in the backfield this year but will still primarily be a special teams player.