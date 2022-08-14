In 20 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Daishon Folsom transferred to Buffalo for the 2021 season and made a quick impact as a depth defensive lineman in year one of Coach Maurice Linguist’s tenure. He played in 11 of UB’s 12 games last season racking up 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

This year he could very well transition to a starter on the unit, at the very least he’s going to see a lot more time.