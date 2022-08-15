In 19 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Javien Cuff came to Buffalo in 2019 from Vero Beach High School in Florida… One of the top ten players on the 2018 TCPalm Super 11 List he racked up had 27 receptions for 387 yards and eight touchdowns his senior season.

Cuff spent 2019 and 2020 developing and waiting in what was then a pretty deep receiving corps. Last season he started to see some more action. He played in two games and registered his first career reception.

This offseason there was a lot of churn among the receivers and this may create an opportunity for more playing time.