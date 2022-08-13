In 21 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Robbie Mangas is a grad transfer from Dartmouth where he spent four seasons as a tight end and was a team captain. Buffalo baly needed some depth at the position and Mangas adds it.

He had 21 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns over his career, which works out to 20.2 yards per catch.

He’s going to be a big part of Buffalo’s TE rotation this season.