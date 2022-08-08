In 26 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Khalil Murdock is a freshman linebacker who comes to Buffalo from Hopewell High School in Virginia via Fork Union Military Academy.

He was an all region and all metro player at Hopewell and will hopefully be a solid part of UB’s future linebacking corps. We’ve had good luck with guys named Khalil.

But this season he’s probably not going to be a big part of the picture with the Bulls having a ton of experience and depth at the position.