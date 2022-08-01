In 33 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Caleb Tate came to Buffalo from Tampa Catholic High School where he helped lead the Crusaders to the 2018 Class 3A Regional Semifinals.

After redshirting in 2019 Tate played in all seven Buffalo games during the 2020 season as a special teamer, and followed that up by playing a reserve linebacker role in all 12 games last season.

This year with some of the turnover in the defensive front seven Tate’s going to see a lot more time this season.