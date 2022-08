In 31 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Caleb Arena played high school ball for the Pittsford Panthers but was a home-schooled student. He came to Buffalo in 2020 and has spent most of his time as a linebacker or defensive back on UB’s scout teams.

And that’s probably where he helps the team out this year as well.