In 32 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Jibrahn Claude came to Buffalo from Grayson High School in Georgia. He was recrutied as a second-team All-State selection and first-team All-Region safety and saw a little bit of work last season. Just enough that he didn’t burn his redshirt.

Starting as a true freshman against Miami Claude had six tackles and a forced fumble.

With the amount of turnover in UB’s secondary Claude will see a lot more time this season.