Bulls Picked 3rd in the MAC East

The 2022 Mid-American Conference Football Preseason Media Poll was released on Tuesday to open up the 2022 MAC Media day Football Kickoff.

Buffalo was picked to finish third this season in the East division after their 4-8 record a year ago. Ohio and Bowling Green are both in spitting distance of Buffalo, the media feels pretty strongly that it’s a race between Miami and Kent.

2022 MAC Football Preseason Media Poll

East Division (first place votes)

1. Miami (20) – 139 Points

2. Kent State (3) – 116 Points

3. Buffalo – 78 Points

4. Ohio – 72 Points

5. Bowling Green (1) – 71 Points

6. Akron – 28 Points