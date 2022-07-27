In 37 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Evan Davis walked on to Buffalo after playing his prep ball at Rumson-Fair Haven High School in New Jersey where he was named Special Teams Solutions Northeast Long Snapper of the Year.

In 2019 he Played in all 13 games as the Bulls’ long snapper for punts, he had that same role in 2020 and 2021 and was named an Academic All-MAC player both seasons.

With Jeremiah Riordan graduating he may see an expanded role this year with the field goal unit.

Needless to say playing in every Buffalo game for three years earned the former walk-on a scholarship along the way.