In 32 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Jackson Paradis was one of the early sign-ons to Buffalo last year when Maurice Linguist took over. A running back from New Hampshire he picked Buffalo over an offer from Army, and a few FCS schools.

Last year he was the 2021 New Hampshire Gatorade Football Player of the Year after rushing for 1,851 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 10.2 yards per carry. His five 200-yard games, including a 332-yard, four-touchdown performance against Kingswood Oxford School got him named New England Prep School Athletic Council football Player of the Year.

It’s unlikely he plays a lot this season, but really there is a lot of room since Buffalo lost their two top running backs last season.