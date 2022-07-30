In 34 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Borland came to Buffalo from Bolingbrook High School in Illinois primarily to be a blocking tight end but has grown into more.

In 2020 he played in all seven games as a part of the special teams unit and saw the field here or there as blocking tight end.

Last year he played in every game and made a start. He expanded his role by adding seven receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Borland very likely could be the starter this season for Buffalo given some of UB’s losses.