In 16 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Alex McNulty was originally a walk-on kicker who was a key component of the special teams lineup by the latter parts of the 2018 season as a role kicker.

In 2020 he started seven games for Buffalo and was a perfect 42-of-42 on point after attempts. The 42 made extra points were the fourth most in school history for a single season and he did it in seven games.

Last year was 13-of-21, but breaking down the numbers he was 8-of-9 inside of 40 and 11-of-15 inside of 50. He also had some clutch kicks, like a school-record 55-yarder to force overtime against Northern Illinois and a 26-yarder as time expired to give the Bulls a walk-off win against Ohio.

McNulty is going to be the guy kicking this year, and if the protection holds up he’s pretty reliable inside of 50 yards and seems to be a coin flip outside of 50. After three years of being the guy he could be fun to watch this season.